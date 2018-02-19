Fox Is Only Calming Trump As Ken Starr Gives Him A Pass

Ken Starr went full lifeboat for Donald Trump on Fox News yesterday. It's not Trump's fault it's just the Russians. Why can't Americans get along?

We’re now aiming our guns so to speak where they should be aiming. I think we should stop pointing fingers at one another in this country and realize who the real enemy is. The real enemy here is not within, it is without... These were spies It was an effort to pit us against one another and Vladimir Putin has succeeded.

Starr also sided with Trump against the FISA court while ignoring the amount of evidence presented to that court to get a warrant:

The FISA court was developed and created to be a safeguard to protect American liberty against executive branch excess. But there’s an assumption there. That is the government—the Justice Department, or the FBI or whomever—is being honest and transparent. And there was a real breakdown there.

Of course Trump was watching and had to tweet his approval.

Thank you to KenStarr, former Independent Counsel, Whitewater, for your insight and powerful words on FISA abuse, Russian meddling etc. Really great interview with @MariaBartiromo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Fox News propaganda network is giving Trump and his minions comfort because for the rest of this joke of an administration, that's their only job.