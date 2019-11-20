Home
Politics
CLTV
MediaBites
Search this site:
Search
Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Happening Now
MSNBC Democratic Debate
Entertainment
11/20/19 8:00pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Lie Witness News – Trump Watergate Edition
MAGA's on the street think Gerald Ford might pardon Trump. And definitely impeachment is a distraction from the Vietnam War. Definitely. (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
MAGA's on the street have opinions. And hair curlers.
Open thread below...
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Flipboard
Email
More C&L Coverage
Open Thread - The Perfect Trump / Holiday Chant!
Jimmy Kimmel gets folks on the street to chant for the holidays a perfect Trump refrain...
Nov 15, 2016
By
Frances Langum
Jimmy Kimmel: Stable Genius Has A Check Up
Jimmy Kimmel's monologue from Monday laughs at Trump "strongly considering" testifying. "Probably not tho." (open thread)
Nov 19, 2019
By
Frances Langum
Jimmy Kimmel Takes On Trumpy Bear
What happens when Trumpy Bear actually reflects America under Trump? (Open thread)
Nov 13, 2018
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread -Tracy Morgan As Donald Trump FTW
ICYMI, Jimmy Kimmel had a special guest...
Sep 19, 2018
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - Trump Tapes, As Seen On TV!
Jimmy Kimmel's show did a funny ad for 'The Trump Tapes' from Tinyhands Records
Aug 01, 2018
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - The Trump Show Season 2
Via Jimmy Kimmel
Jan 23, 2018
By
Frances Langum
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc