Mark Levin Yells At Democrats Because They're Running For President

We now enter the shouty crackers portion of the impeachment "debate," starring Mark Levin.

I can't make out each individual word of what Mark is saying, but he is definitely arguing that Joe Biden is interfering with the election process by (a) running for president and (b) supporting an impeachment inquiry.

???

Please note that Mark Levin mentions nothing about the allegations against Donald Trump. Which would be a hanging offense if it was a Democrat. None of them are mentioning the corroborating, accumulating evidence that Trump demanded an investigation of his political rival from a foreign country in exchange for military aid already allocated by the Congress.

This impeachment hypocrite had a critical role in the disbarrment of Bill Clinton. He should sit down forever.

Of all the Impeachment hypocrites who led the change against Bill Clinton & who are pretending this is illegitimate (Mark Levin, Lindsay Graham, Rush Limbaugh, Mitch McConnell) no one is worse than Joe Digenova, who may have even played a role in why this is a valid Impeachment. — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) October 9, 2019

And speaking of hypocrites: