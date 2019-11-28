Bayou Brief: For Thanksgiving, here's to looking back in tribute.

Eschaton: The CDC is looking to halt the measles emergency in American Samoa, a target of anti-vaccine activism.

Upyernoz: Those looking for anything redeeming from Morrissey should look here.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito are looking to undermine the entire legal framework for the post-New Deal federal government.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"If a majority of this Court were willing to reconsider the approach we have taken for the past 84 years, I would support that effort." (Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, Gundy v. United States, June 20, 2019.)

