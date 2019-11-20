Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Pentagon Official Confirms That Ukraine Raised Concerns About Military Aid On July 25th

Laura Cooper, a Pentagon official, made news at the 2nd Impeachment Hearing of Wednesday when she disclosed that Ukraine inquired about the military aid on July 25th, the same day as the call between Trump and Zelensky
By Red Painter
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

After two incredibly long days of impeachment hearings, some news broke -- and this news is potentially devestating to Donald Trump and the GOP talking points. One of the arguments that the GOP had been making for weeks is that the Ukranians had no idea the aid was being held up. But, Laura Cooper, a high level Pentagon employee blew that talking point out of the water in her opening statement and during subsequent questioning.

Here is the story in a nutshell. Donald Trump had a call with Ukraine's new President, Zelensky, on July 25th. This is the infamous "Do me a favor, though" phone call where he talked about Crowdstrike, Burisma and the Bidens. No corruption, though.

Immediately after that call, the Ukranian's reached out the Cooper or her staff to ask about the status of the aid.

That is bad. It shows they had a feeling that something was off. They may not have been told that the aid was held up, but they suspected there could be a potential issue. And that suspicion led them to reach out to the Pentagon.

Here is what Cooper said when asked directly by Rep. Schiff to elaborate on what happened after the July 25th call.

COOPER: Sir, the Ukranian Embassy staff asked 'what is going on with Ukranain security assistance.'

SCHIFF: Did that connote to you that they were concerned that something was going on with it?

COOPER: Yes, sir.

Later in the exchange, Schiff asked if the Ukranian Embassy staff had also reached out to the State Department and Ms. Cooper said "yes" as well.

Another GOP talking point, obliterated.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.