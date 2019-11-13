Chuck Rosenberg: Nikki Haley Deserves Zero Credibility

Oh, Chuck Rosenberg.

You're so quiet and calm, level and reassuring, not so much as a raised eyebrow, or a microscopic increase in decibel level in your voice. And yet, your words slice through what is left of Nikki Haley's reputation like a Ginsu knife.

On Deadline White House, Nicolle Wallace and her panel were discussing how thoroughly and shamelessly Haley has apparently travelled over to the Dark Side. She's practically already booked on Dancing With The Stars for the 2021 season. Here she is pledging fealty to Our Dear Leader, swearing things are not at all what the rest of us see and hear with our own eyes and ears.

Sure, Nikki, sure.

Then, after Nicolle Wallace stops laughing, she turned to Chuck Rosenberg for his analysis, which sounded so sweet, unless you listened to the words he said.

ROSENBERG: I made the mistake, Nicolle, of listening to what she said. The last three things she said, that he was truthful? Nope. That he listens well? Nope. And that he was great to work for? Nope. And so I think to Charlie's point -- SYKES: Three out of three. ROSENBERG: Or 0 for 3, depending how you want to count it. Nobody like that, to anybody who cares about the truth, has any candor, has any credibility going forward.

BOOM. Lethal. Listen closely, and you'll register the disgust Rosenberg clearly feels about Haley. She's batting O for 3, and she has zero credibility from this point on.

Talk about speaking softly, and carrying a big shredder. Devastating.