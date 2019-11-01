Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

WATCH: Stressed Out Republican Headbutts Camera

Rep. Don Young, guess which party, Alaska, headbutts the camera rather than answer a question from MoveOn about Donald Trump asking for foreign interference in US elections.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

I'm telling you, kids, the stress is getting to Republican House members.

Asked, “Do you think it’s OK for the president to pressure foreign governments to interfere in our elections?” Rep. Don Young of Alaska used his head to bump the camera.

They will talk about process and unfairness and whatever Fox News talking point Hannity used last night.

They will NOT talk about what the so-called president DID and the transcript of that crime his White House released, or the further interference he demanded on the driveway of the White House later.

I wonder if Don Young can see Russia from his house, or if he has any campaign funding from oligarchs.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.