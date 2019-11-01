WATCH: Stressed Out Republican Headbutts Camera

I'm telling you, kids, the stress is getting to Republican House members.

Asked, “Do you think it’s OK for the president to pressure foreign governments to interfere in our elections?” Rep. Don Young of Alaska used his head to bump the camera.

They will talk about process and unfairness and whatever Fox News talking point Hannity used last night.

They will NOT talk about what the so-called president DID and the transcript of that crime his White House released, or the further interference he demanded on the driveway of the White House later.

I wonder if Don Young can see Russia from his house, or if he has any campaign funding from oligarchs.