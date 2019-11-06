Woman Who Gave Trump The Finger Elected In Virginia

You all remember the viral photo of the cyclist who flipped Trump the bird in 2017, and subsequently was fired from her job? Well, she appears to be having the last laugh as she elected last night to represent her district in Loudoun county.

Source: The Guardian

The woman who lost her job after giving Donald Trump’s motorcade the middle finger in 2017 won a local government seat in Virginia in one of several major progressive wins for the state in the Tuesday elections.

Virginia also elected its first Muslim state senator and Democrats took control of both the state senate and house for the first time in more than two decades.

The viral photo of Juli Briskman giving the middle finger to Trump’s motorcade while riding a bike was a key part of her campaign to be on the county board of supervisors in the Virginia county that includes the Trump National Golf Club. Briskman will represent her district in Loudoun county, near Washington DC, after defeating the incumbent Republican.

Briskman lost her job as a government contractor after the photo went viral in 2017. She filed a wrongful-termination lawsuit, which was dismissed, but she successfully sued for severance.