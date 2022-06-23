Russian Rants Against US Naval Attaché Employee Who Gave The Finger To 'Z' Symbol

Duma member Aleksey Zhuravlyov took special umbrage at a viral photo of an American taking a selfie in Moscow, giving the middle finger to the symbol of Russia's war, "Z."
By Ed ScarceJune 23, 2022

Aleksey Zhuravlyov went on a profanity-laced tirade against an American in Moscow caught taking a selfie of himself giving the finger to Russia's fascistic "Z" symbol. Zhuravlyov called it illegal and threatened to have him beaten up if he was seen cycling again on Moscow streets. He also said he'd personally shove his finger up the man's...well, you can guess, for the extreme disrespect shown. All in all, quite the spectacle as the usual suspects on KremlinTV just laughed and laughed.

In the end, though, Karma is indeed a bitch and seems to have caught up with Zhuravlyov, as after the show while riding his powerful BMW motorcycle home, he crashed, breaking his collarbone.

Source: The Daily Beast

The tensions boiled over Wednesday morning on 60 Minutes, during a discussion about a diplomatic employee of the U.S. Naval Attaché in Moscow who reportedly took a picture of Russia’s “Z” symbol that represents the invasion of Ukraine, along with a gesture using the extended middle finger. Lawmaker Zhuravlyov fumed, “Let this bitch step out one more time. We’re going to find him. Come out of the embassy, drive out. I’ll personally explain to you, bastard, what kind of a country you’re in and how you’re supposed to treat these symbols. Zhuravlyov went on: “This is a direct threat from me, a direct threat... I could spit on his [diplomatic] immunity.”

As always, Julia Davis provides the clip and the helpful translation. The Russians don't like her either, calling her out recently on the same show for providing clips such as this one.

Google translation:

Russian State Duma Deputy Aleksey Zhuravlev got into an accident on Kutuzovsky Prospekt on a BMW motorcycle, at some point he lost control and overturned along with the bike. Politics with a broken collarbone was hospitalized. This is the one that threatens the world with Sarmat.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue