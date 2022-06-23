Russian Rants Against US Naval Attaché Employee Who Gave The Finger To 'Z' Symbol

Aleksey Zhuravlyov went on a profanity-laced tirade against an American in Moscow caught taking a selfie of himself giving the finger to Russia's fascistic "Z" symbol. Zhuravlyov called it illegal and threatened to have him beaten up if he was seen cycling again on Moscow streets. He also said he'd personally shove his finger up the man's...well, you can guess, for the extreme disrespect shown. All in all, quite the spectacle as the usual suspects on KremlinTV just laughed and laughed.

In the end, though, Karma is indeed a bitch and seems to have caught up with Zhuravlyov, as after the show while riding his powerful BMW motorcycle home, he crashed, breaking his collarbone.

Source: The Daily Beast

The tensions boiled over Wednesday morning on 60 Minutes, during a discussion about a diplomatic employee of the U.S. Naval Attaché in Moscow who reportedly took a picture of Russia’s “Z” symbol that represents the invasion of Ukraine, along with a gesture using the extended middle finger. Lawmaker Zhuravlyov fumed, “Let this bitch step out one more time. We’re going to find him. Come out of the embassy, drive out. I’ll personally explain to you, bastard, what kind of a country you’re in and how you’re supposed to treat these symbols. Zhuravlyov went on: “This is a direct threat from me, a direct threat... I could spit on his [diplomatic] immunity.”

As always, Julia Davis provides the clip and the helpful translation. The Russians don't like her either, calling her out recently on the same show for providing clips such as this one.

US Naval Attaché in Moscow took a selfie, giving the middle finger to the symbol of Russia's war, "Z." Duma member threatened him in a profanity-laced rant on live TV. On his way home, the angry Russian lawmaker fell off his bike and broke his collarbone.https://t.co/kBmkfKOPBL pic.twitter.com/XdAbbDhwSZ — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) June 23, 2022

🇷🇺 Депутат Госдумы РФ Алексей Журавлев попал в ДТП на Кутузовском проспекте на мотоцикле BMW, в какой-то момент он не смог справиться с управлением и опрокинулся вместе с байком. Политика с переломом ключицы госпитализировали. Это тот, что миру Сарматом угрожает. pic.twitter.com/f2did9waPx — Leyla-Türk🇦🇿🇹🇷🇺🇦 (@LALA26120857) June 23, 2022

Google translation:

Russian State Duma Deputy Aleksey Zhuravlev got into an accident on Kutuzovsky Prospekt on a BMW motorcycle, at some point he lost control and overturned along with the bike. Politics with a broken collarbone was hospitalized. This is the one that threatens the world with Sarmat.