Amber Ruffin is all of us:

RUFFIN: The White House hired Stephen Miller to be in charge of what is happening at the border now, what is happening at the border is racist that means that Stephen Miller is racist. So if you are okay with what’s happening at the border, even after reading Miller’s emails, then you are a racist. And that’s a lesson you can take to Thanksgiving dinner -- your racist uncle is going to be like, whaaaaaaaaat.

Open thread below...