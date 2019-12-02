Amazon Removes Holocaust-Themed Ornaments

You cannot make up sh*t like this:
Amazon asked to remove ‘Auschwitz’ Christmas decor
WASHINGTON — Amazon said Monday it has removed “Christmas ornaments” and other merchandise bearing the images of Auschwitz that had been available on its online site.
Amazon, which functions as a marketplace on top of selling products itself, said in a statement that “all sellers must follow our selling guidelines” and that those who do not will be removed.
Sadly, it is not over yet @amazon. The "Massacre Auschwitcz (!) Birkenau Jewish Death" mousepad is another disturbing online product. We are not sure if @yadvashem would like the "Christmas ornament" with a freight car used for deporting Jews for extermination either. https://t.co/qDEEzqzwSU pic.twitter.com/wXExhFZPmV
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019
Nothing says Merry Christmas in Possum Hollar like a commemorative Auschwitz ornament! Deck the Halls with… oh, let’s not go there.
