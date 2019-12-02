Politics
Amazon Removes Holocaust-Themed Ornaments

Christmas ornaments displaying WHAT?!?
By Tengrain
Amazon Removes Holocaust-Themed Ornaments
Image from: Amazon.com

You cannot make up sh*t like this:

Amazon asked to remove ‘Auschwitz’ Christmas decor

WASHINGTON — Amazon said Monday it has removed “Christmas ornaments” and other merchandise bearing the images of Auschwitz that had been available on its online site.

Amazon, which functions as a marketplace on top of selling products itself, said in a statement that “all sellers must follow our selling guidelines” and that those who do not will be removed.

Nothing says Merry Christmas in Possum Hollar like a commemorative Auschwitz ornament! Deck the Halls with… oh, let’s not go there.

