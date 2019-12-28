Politics
Beware Of Anonymous Republicans 'Concerned' About McConnell's Impeachment Plans

Be skeptical. Be very skeptical of anonymous Republicans who won't stand up, but instead lurk in the background with "concerns."
By Laura Clawson
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced that he is “not an impartial juror” and pledged to conduct an impeachment trial of Donald Trump in “total coordination” with the White House. McConnell’s stance has Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski “disturbed,” while reliable eyeroll-generator Sen. Susan Collins said she “hopes” that Senate leaders will negotiate a fair trial process. But what about every other Republican senator?

Some, like Sen. Lindsey Graham, have said they’re with McConnell—not impartial jurors, just here to serve Donald Trump. But there are continuing reports that some cowardly Republicans aren’t happy, even as they stay silent.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says, “I've talked to anywhere from five to 10 of my colleagues who have very severe misgivings about the direction that Mitch McConnell is going in denying a full, fair proceeding with witnesses and documents. My hope is that they will say publicly what Sen. Murkowski did, and really hold Mitch McConnell accountable.”

No credit—none—to these Republicans until the day they come out and actually force McConnell to conduct a fair Senate trial. Until then, they’re just anonymous cowards.

