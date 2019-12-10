Bill Barr Denies Reality: Blames Obama And FBI For 'Spying'

William Barr should be impeached and disbarred. He is doing the corrupt dirty work Donald Trump hired him to do.

Trump has found his Roy Cohn. And Barr has turned truth on its head.

WILLIAM BARR: The greatest danger to our free system is that the incumbent government uses the apparatus of the state principally the law enforcement agencies and the intelligence agencies…to spy on political opponents.

Several people on Twitter noted that his statement is, when looked at through the lens of FACT, an actual argument for impeaching Trump.

He also condemned the Russia investigation as a "completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by an irresponsible press."

We don't have an Attorney General. We have Trump's fixer in that office.

Instead of supporting the actual findings of the IG Report, which noted that there was NO spying on the Trump campaign, and the warrants issued by the FISA court, while flawed, were legitimate, Barr blames Obama and the FBI for spying on the Trump campaign. The thing that the IG Report specifically said did. not. happen.

Barr needs to be impeached and disbarred, not necessarily in that order.

Even Chris Wallace agrees this is upside-down-land.

Wallace: "When you read the report ... the headline is they didn't find the things that Bill Barr and Donald Trump alleged. They basically found there was not political bias ... it was proper to launch the investigation ... and proper to seek a warrant on Carter Page" pic.twitter.com/FUQzPkeAcl — Lis Power (@LisPower1) December 9, 2019

Much as I hate to credit Rick Wilson, he's right here: