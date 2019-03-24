BREAKING: AG Barr Claims Mueller Cleared Trump Of Obstruction Of Justice, And Conspiracy To Interfere With Election

Attorney General William Barr sent a four-page summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report to Congress this afternoon. In it, he quotes the report as clearing Donald Trump and his campaign of conspiracy with Russia to influence the 2016 election. According to The New York Times, Barr's summary also stated the Special Counsel, "lacked sufficient evidence to establish that President Trump illegally obstructed justice, but added that Mr. Mueller’s team stopped short of exonerating Mr. Trump."

Initial reactions are beginning to pour in, and you can be sure Democrats on the Hill will continue to demand the entire report be made public, once appropriate redactions for national security purposes, etc. have been made. The ball is now in their court on what to do with this completely morally bankrupt, oozing sentient bile duct of a president.

You can find the letter here.

Some initial legal and political minds are weighing in via twitter:

There must be full transparency in what Special Counsel Mueller uncovered to not exonerate the President from wrongdoing. DOJ owes the public more than just a brief synopsis and decision not to go any further in their work. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019

Mueller found 2 main Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election.



But he did not find that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 24, 2019

Idle question:



If you had the power to smother the Mueller investigation, but wanted to avoid the mass demonstrations and whatnot that others had promised in reaction, what would you do? — Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) March 24, 2019

A senior DOJ official tells @AndyTriay Robert Mueller was not consulted about the letter—it is a product of Attorney General Barr and his advisers. https://t.co/PIRImqcWs6 — Sara Cook (@saraecook) March 24, 2019

This is the bottom line folks. Mueller was unable to clear the President. Congress must now fulfill the oath it took to uphold the Constitution. https://t.co/bMRw7tMrlH — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 24, 2019

Chuck Todd on @MSNBC: "The report did not make a decision on obstruction. It's the Attorney General that is making a decision on obstruction."

Both the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General, in other words, had highly compelling reasons to recuse themselves from making any decision about whether Trump obstructed justice. They made the decision anyway, and in a manner that appears to serve their own interests. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 24, 2019

So, my take: Barr’s letter confirms what we should’ve known all along: the Trump campaign was staffed by morons who fell ass backward into a victory in which they got a huge assist from Russia. — Ari Kohen (@kohenari) March 24, 2019

Remember, Trump does not text. He does not email. So, "evidence," such as it was, did not exist, unless people around him made note of things contemporaneously. We know what kind of people he kept around him, and we know he dangled pardons left and right.

He did not testify in person. This prevented Mueller from pressing him in any way. Even Bill Clinton testified in person. And Trump chose an Attorney General who wrote a memo about Obstruction of Justice that, according to Benjamin Wittes of Lawfare Blog, was based entirely on made-up facts.

Indeed, it is not an exaggeration to say that Barr’s entire memo is predicated on two broad assumptions: first, that he knows Mueller’s legal theory, and second, that he understands the fact pattern Mueller is investigating. “It appears Mueller’s team is investigating a possible case of ‘obstruction’ by the President predicated substantially on his expression of hope that the Comey [sic] could eventually ‘let ... go’ of its investigation of Flynn and his action in firing Comey,” Barr writes in his second paragraph. Neither assumption is, in our judgment, warranted.

One thing is for sure. This Democratic House of Representatives will not take this sitting down.

Special Counsel Mueller worked for 22 months to determine the extent to which President Trump obstructed justice. Attorney General Barr took 2 days to tell the American people that while the President is not exonerated, there will be no action by DOJ. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019