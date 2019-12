Celebrities decorating the traditional (?) holiday robe.

That's one way to keep the cats from destroying your decorations.

DON'T forget to submit nominations for Crookie bad guy awards for 2019 here.

And good news on the healthcare.gov front:

BREAKING IMPT NEWS: The ACA deadline is being extended thanks in large part to everyone pushing for this.



“Beginning at 3:00PM EST December 16 we are extending the deadline to sign up for January 1 coverage until 3:00AM EST December 18."



BUT, no one knows unless we tell them. https://t.co/6H41sJPZpv — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) December 16, 2019

Go to Healthcare.gov and get yourself covered. Because health insurance is better than even Stephen Colbert's Christmas Robe.

