Colbert's Cold Open Mocks 'Kremlin's' Tucker Carlson

Colbert's cold open Monday night took on Kremlin TV's newest correspondent, Tucker Carlson.

Carlson has been exposed via released documents as the most popular American "journalist" on Russian TV because of his frequent parroting of pro-Russia talking points.

In this clip, Colbert's producers provide captioning of a female Russian news reader laughing at Tucker Carlson: “This is the best we can do to spread our lies? He looks like a bag of laundry with head trauma. A constipated pinata. The before photo in a brain transplant commercial. He looks like a man with his penis caught in a car door.”

Meanwhile, on ABC Jimmy Kimmel noted that Barack Obama has announced that he tested positive for Covid. Kimmel is certain that Mango Mussolini will make that all about HIM: