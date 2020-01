I've said a million times before and I am gonna say it again. It is not officially a New Year's Eve party until the needle drops on something from the first B-52s album.

Onward to the new year. I'd like to think that 2020 is a year that will bring us less bullshit but with the idiots in charge, I am not holding my breath for such wishes. I will try to make a toast that sounds more positive sometime this evening though.

What are you listening to tonight?