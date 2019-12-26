C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Juliana Hatfield

In 2018, Julian Hatfield released an album of songs made famous by Olivia Newton-John. Then in early 2019 she released Weird, her seventeenth studio album of her own songs.

Then, she capped off this year with another album of songs by another particular artist. This time it's the Police. Including songs by the band both well known as well as some deep track, the versions of them are both faithful to the originals as well as having a twist on them that is pure Juliana.

What are you listening to tonight?