C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The King Brothers

In 2018, Japanese garage punkers the King Brothers released their first album in eight years. As we come to end of 2019, I am now just finally getting around to hearing some of it. Titled Wasteland, the record is such a batch of dynamite that it should have a "Danger: Explosives" warning label emblazoned across the front of it.

I got to see them live early in this century and the show is one that still sticks in my mind as a band as one of the most over the top shows when it came to rock-n-roll energy. Working hard is play to them. It also explains why nearly almost rock club in their hometown of Osaka has banned them from playing on their stage. The band levels any room they play.

What are you listening to tonight?