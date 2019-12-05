Winter Donation Drive

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Replacements

Happy Prohibition Repeal Day!
By Dale Merrill

It was on this day, December 5 in 1933, that President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the proclamation of the 21st Amendment. It was the one that repealed the 18th Amendment which in 1919 led to the nationwide prohibition of alcohol.

Though I would not suggest having beer for breakfast as daily ritual, it is a personal freedom to do so. And let me tell ya, some morning when I wake up and catch up on the news, especially if I happen to see a tweet from the current president of the United States that early in the day, I fully understand why some may wanna crack one (or two...or three) and down it while in the morning shower.

What are you listening to tonight?


