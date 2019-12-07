Winter Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Convicted Criminal Duncan Hunter RESIGNS

CA Republican Representative, Duncan Hunter, announced late Friday that he is resigning.
By Red Painter
Image from: Screenshot

Duncan Hunter, Republican Representative and convicted criminal announced late on Friday that he will be resigning "shortly after the holidays." Just a few days ago, Hunter pleaded guilty to a sole charge of misusing campaign funds, although he actually faced a shocking 60 counts! Sounds like he got a sweet plea deal.

San Diego 10 News reports that Hunter put out the following statement late on Friday:

“Shortly after the Holidays I will resign from Congress. It has been an honor to serve the people of California’s 50th District, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these last 11 years."

Hunter faces up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, although chances are he will see under a year in detention, if he is actually locked up at all. Based on the sentencing guidelines for a first time offender, the judge could just give him house arrest and a fine. He is set to be sentenced on March 17th. His wife also pleaded guilty earlier this year. Her sentencing isn't scheduled until April.

A reminder that for over a year, Duncan Hunter and his wife maintained their innocence and called it a witch hunt, alleging that the prosecutors were Hillary Clinton supporters who had it in for him because he was a vocal Trump supporter. I guess he admits he is a witch.

Hunter won re-election in 2018, barely, with 51.7% of the vote. Shocking, since he was already under indictment. It is unclear if Gavin Newsom will call for a special election, or if he will leave the seat vacant until the November 2020 election.


