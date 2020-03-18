Disgraced GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter Gets 11 Months In Prison

California Republican former Congressman Duncan Hunter has fallen from grace with a resounding thud. He faced a 60 count indictment for a variety of crimes, including misuse of campaign finance and conspiracy. He pleaded guilty and then resigned 5 days later. He used the funds to pay for numerous affairs and family vacations.

Hunter pleaded guilty in August 2018 to a sole count of felony conspiracy, one of (!!) 60 counts (!!) that he was initially charged with. He also pleaded guilty to misusing $150,000 of campaign funds, although the initial indictment addresses $250,000.

Hunter faced up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, although he ended up getting sentenced to significantly less when he was sentenced on Tuesday in San Diego, CA. The sentencing guidelines recommend 8 to 14 months, so this sentence is right in the middle. His wife, who was involved in many of the same crimes, will be sentenced on April 7th. Hunter barely won re-election in 2018, with just 51.7% of the vote. Not shockingly, Hunter's lawyers asked for house arrest (snort). Hunter must report to prison on May 29th.

Twitter responded:

Even after this sentence — Duncan Hunter will still collect a monthly taxpayer funded check.



That’s why I co-led a bill to stop criminally convicted Members of Congress from getting their government pension. https://t.co/PgY79jTcrT — Harley Rouda (@HarleyRouda) March 17, 2020

Duncan Hunter said he pleaded guilty to stealing campaign funds so he could spare his children from a public trial involving their father. A sentencing memo filed by federal prosecutors reveals Hunter blamed his kids and wife for his troubles. https://t.co/p6kyrpg8aL — Chris Marquette (@ChrisMarquette_) March 13, 2020

BREAKING: Disgraced GOP congressman Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison.



Bye bitch! 👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/GypVl2bOBe — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 17, 2020

In his sentencing recommendation, Assistant US Attorney Phillip Halpern said "...Hunter repeatedly attacked this nation's very system of government, including Congress, the FBI, the DOJ in general, and individual federal prosecutors in particular."https://t.co/DHUOPZCtle — VoteVets (@votevets) March 17, 2020

They'd throw the key away if you or I stole $150K as a public "servant." Is he paying the money back? Watch Trump pardon him and give #DuncanHunter Medal of Freedom. Or talk how wrong it is to #LockHimUp. https://t.co/HuCBlekVOz — Jenny Lens (@jennylens) March 17, 2020

BREAKING: Former Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, a huge Trump sycophant, was sentenced Tuesday to 11 months in prison and three years of parole for corruption charges stemming from his misuse of more than $200,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses involving 5 affairs & more. — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) March 17, 2020

Enjoy prison, Duncan.