Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Human judges can show mercy. But against the laws of nature, there is no appeal." -- Arthur C. Clarke
By driftglassJanuary 27, 2025

Rammel Broadcasting Top 10 Science Fiction Books... of all time? Agree? Disagree? Have at it!

Talking Points Memo: To Battle ‘Woke,’ DOJ ‘Suspends’ Black, Women's History Months.

Mock Paper Scissors: Drunken, Misogynist, White Christian Nationalist Confirmed.

Show Me Progress: Didn’t think this one through.

Attention space nerds! NASA to Brief Media on Asteroid Sample Mission Findings. Wait a tick, isn't this violating Trump's "Do Not Speak To Outsiders!" dictate?

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

