Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Rammel Broadcasting Top 10 Science Fiction Books... of all time? Agree? Disagree? Have at it!
Talking Points Memo: To Battle ‘Woke,’ DOJ ‘Suspends’ Black, Women's History Months.
Mock Paper Scissors: Drunken, Misogynist, White Christian Nationalist Confirmed.
Show Me Progress: Didn’t think this one through.
Attention space nerds! NASA to Brief Media on Asteroid Sample Mission Findings. Wait a tick, isn't this violating Trump's "Do Not Speak To Outsiders!" dictate?
