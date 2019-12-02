Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Duncan Hunter Changes Plea To Guilty In The Nick Of Time

Hunter claimed it was a "deep state witch hunt" and assured voters he would be found not guilty. Guess he was lying.
By Red Painter
Duncan Hunter Changes Plea To Guilty In The Nick Of Time

Duncan Hunter, who for over a year called his and his wife's indictment on wide-ranging 60 counts of campaign finance violations "tabloid trash" and a witch hunt, has changed his tune.

Guess who is ready to admit he is a witch? DUNCAN HUNTER.

The Washington Post is reporting that Hunter will be pleading guilty to just ONE charge of a misuse of campaign funds as early as Tuesday. He must have worked out a sweet plea deal, considering the prison time he was facing based on the other 59 charges.

His trial was set to start in January of 2020. His wife already pleaded guilty. Was she planning to testify against him? Is that why he changed his mind at the last minute?

The crux of the charges relate to Hunter and his wife spending $250,000 of campaign money for personal expenses, including vacations and school tuition. Oh, and affairs. At least five, two with staffers and three with lobbyists.

About possible jail time, Hunter said, “Whatever my time in custody is, I will take that hit,. My only hope is that the judge does not sentence my wife to jail. I think my kids need a mom in the home.” Since he is being allowed to plead guilty to one count only, maybe he'll get no jail time and simply resign his seat. We'll know more tomorrow.

Ironic, since Duncan Hunter initially blamed his wife for everything. I guess that has changed, too.

Hunter won re-election in 2018, although narrowly. Will he resign after pleading guilty? Who knows. His 2018 challenger, Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, has an even better chance at winning in 2020.

Support Crooks and Liars:

Donate

Or by snail mail:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.