Crookie Award For FAIL Of The Year: Trump's Government Shutdown

Yeah so much has happened this year, we almost forgot that 2019 began in the middle of a government shutdown that ended when Trump caved on "The Wall" in January, 2019.
By Frances Langum
47 weeks ago by John Amato
Where were you when the government re-opened?

The news cycles come so fast these days it's hard to remember (unless you are a federal worker) that this time last year our nation indulged a federal government shutdown over funding for "The Wall."

The Wall that Trump promised hundreds of times would be paid for by Mexico.

As our own John Amato pointed out on January 28:

CNN's New Day panel had a field day watching the reactions of Trump surrogates on Fox News, who had claimed he'd never reopen unless he got his wall.

Both Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro caved along with their so-called president: “...he showed leadership, rose above the partisan bickering in the swamp, offering relief to federal workers, all while sticking to his commitment to secure our border,” and “He did not cave. He made a tactical decision, a strategy decision to pick the ground to fight on!”

Pirro's support for Trump has given her more exposure on Fox News, but she's become a parody of herself.

CNN's panel watched a Pirro clip and broke out in laughter.

Alisyn Camerota said, "You can tell very clearly from this who still wants to go to Mar-a-Lago."

Democratic congressional leaders played Trump like a fiddle.

Nancy Pelosi told reporters outside the White House that apparently Trump thinks federal workers can just ask their dad for more money. OH SNAP.

50 weeks ago by Karoli Kuns
And Chuck Schumer reported that Trump thought he could keep the government shut down for months or years. Even Mitch McConnell wasn't going to go for that.

50 weeks ago by Aliza Worthington
And of course comedy shows had a field day. Here's The Daily Show's take:

Trump does not get Crookie awards (he gets nothing). This Crookie goes to the Government Shutdown, complicit Republican lawmakers, and Trump's "Wall" lie.

crookie_awards_2019.jpg


