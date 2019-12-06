Winter Donation Drive

David Gergen: Is The KGB Part Of Donald Trump's Defense Strategy?

Apparently, Rudy Giuliani is in Ukraine right now in order to shore up a defense for Donald Trump's July 25 phone call. Really.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
As Karoli wrote earlier today, Rudy Giuliani is engaging in foreign interference in the 2020 election in plain sight, under the guise of "preparing a defense strategy" for Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Really.

Rudy is meeting with OAN bloggers and corrupt former Ukrainian officials (trained by the KGB?!?) to get the "real dirt on Biden" so that Trump's July 25th phone call will all of a sudden be completely legit. Really!

As former impeachment (Clinton) attorney Lis Wiehl explained the strategy, CNN contributor David Gergen had had enough.

DAVID GERGEN: I think what he is doing, working with the person he’s working with over there, is so tainted that it poisons the whole effect of what he’s trying to do. I mean, to think the main point that’s been reported, the main person he’s been talking to, his father was head of intelligence for the KGB in Ukraine! The man himself graduated from a KGB school in Moscow! And the man himself was a member of… a pro-Russian party. Are we now going to have impeachment turn on the word of a KGB agent? Come on! Give me a break!

The Daily Beast reports that "unnamed senior White House officials" (ahem) are equally alarmed by Rudy's activities. So why don't they STOP him?

Senior U.S. officials in the State Department and in the national security apparatus were concerned that Giuliani was speaking with politicians in both Budapest and Kiev who have interests in domestic American politics. According to five sources with knowledge of the situation, there is renewed fear that the president’s lawyer is still shopping for dirt about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter as well as speaking with foreign officials who, against all evidence, have promoted the idea that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 presidential election.


The concerns about Giuliani’s trip to Kiev were so pronounced that they reached officials close to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who were advised by Americans and politicians in Ukraine not to meet with Giuliani when he was in town, according to an individual familiar with those conversations.

The president’s attorney, who has been defiant in the face of criticism for his prior efforts to target the Bidens, was similarly unmoved by the idea that his current expedition was both unseemly and unwise.

Dec 06, 2019
By Karoli Kuns

