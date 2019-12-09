Devin Nunes Has Even Worse Excuses For Parnas Phone Calls

Devin Nunes is up to his neck in this Ukraine conspiracy and even Fox can't make him stop pretending that the next lawsuit or excuse or insistence that the world is out to get him, is gonna save him now.
Because Devin Nunes is in a hole and he won't. stop. digging.
When you have to "explain" why an "indicted Guiliani associate" is on an 8-minute call with your personal, private cell phone, and you decide it would be a great idea to say, no wait, I never "met" the guy (who cares) and besides it wasn't him, it was HIS WIFE on the phone for 8 minutes calling my personal cell phone.
But we also checked all of our records. We have no information from Parnas. We have no documents, nothing, we have no e-mails. So there’s nothing that we have in our control from Parnas. But you know who’s working with him if he’s such a bad guy? Adam Schiff is working with him. Adam Schiff and the Democrats are the ones talking to Parnas and his lawyers.
Oh my god Devin. What you're saying is Parnas is cooperating with the investigation.
Of course he is.
It's not Nunes's phone records we're talking about. It's Parnas's. He's under indictment.
As @NunesAlt pointed out, "I'm sure the guy who's sitting on a pile of potentially incriminating information on you will appreciate the 'I was just talking to his wife' line."
When Parnas was arrested he had, what, six phones on him? SIX?
Devin you can only keep the Fox Newsicans in the dark for so long. At some point your obfuscations catch up with you.
Stop digging.