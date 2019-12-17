Winter Donation Drive

Read time: 1 minute
Did Pence's Chief Of Staff Admit Corruption On MSNBC?

Sure sounds like it.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Marc Short, the chief of staff for so-called Vice-President Pence. told MSNBC that Rudy Giuliani does not work for the federal government, and instead works alone for Donald Trump.

Rudy Giuliani "is representing the president well as his personal attorney ... he is not a part of this administration." Short said.

Haley Jackson then asked if he was comfortable with Rudy's actions trying to oust the former US ambassador to Ukraine. Short refused to respond.

You can't have it both ways, Marc Short.

Rudy himself admitted that he is conspiring with corrupt and disgraced foreign influencers to investigate Trump's American political rivals. As a direct result, Giuliani has also lead the charge to fire a United States ambassador that he claimed "stood in the way" of his sham conspiracy witch hunt.

What we have here are corrupt actions taken by an imbecilic president, led around by an off-the-wall personal friend, who is using the president as a cudgel, extorting Ukraine.


