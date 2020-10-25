Politics
Pence Staff Swimming In Covid

Marc Short, Pence's chief of staff, and at least four members of his staff test positive. Pence refuses to quarantine tho.
Naturally enough though, despite CDC protocols to the contrary, Pence will not self-quarantine, because that's just not how the Trump campaign works.

Source: New York Times

Several members of Vice President Mike Pence’s inner circle, including at least four members of his staff, have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past few days, people briefed on the matter said, raising new questions about the safety protocols at the White House, where masks are not routinely worn.

Devin O’Malley, a spokesman for Mr. Pence, said that the vice president’s chief of staff, Marc Short, had tested positive. A person briefed on the diagnosis said he received it on Saturday.

“Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for Covid-19 today, and remain in good health,” Mr. O’Malley said, adding, “While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the vice president will maintain his schedule in accordance with the C.D.C. guidelines for essential personnel.”

The statement did not come from the White House medical unit, but instead from a press aide.

And look who tried to cover it up:

