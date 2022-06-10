Marc Short: Anyone Saying Jan 6 Was A False Flag Is Lying

The former Vice President's chief of staff told Fox Business that it's a lie to say there was a peaceful protest at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
By John AmatoJune 10, 2022

The former Vice President's chief of staff told Fox Business that any person downplaying the insurrection at the US Capitol is either lying or spreading propaganda against the truth.

Fox Business carried the Select Committee hearing on the January 6 Insurrection last night and brought on Marc Short to comment.

Toward the end of the interview, Fox Business host Martha MacCallum asked him if at any time during the assault on the US Capitol if Mike Pence ever tried to contact Donald Trump.

"They weren't speaking at that point?" asked MacCallum.

"The president's opinions are pretty clear at this point," Short replied. "I'm not so sure the vice president felt it would be constructive to engage in that conversation."

Wow. it's hard to imagine that a sitting vice president in the year 2021, couldn't turn to his own president and ask for help during a violent attack where he is in imminent danger.

That alone is eye-opening.

"This was a tragic day for the American people. It was a tragic occurrence at the Capitol," Short said. "And it shows for those who say this was a peaceful protest -- in some of these videos put that to a lie. The notion that this was a false flag is just frankly propaganda and I think it's important for the American people to see that."

This is the reason Fox News refused to air the hearing. Not only were many of their hosts engaged with the White House on that fateful day, many of them still try and downplay the violence that occurred there.

Tucker Carlson's show was so focused on keeping their viewers away from the truth exposed during the proceedings that they ran his program commercial-free, as they did for Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity.

When has that ever happened before?

