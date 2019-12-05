Fox News Zombie Attacks Biden

NOTE: Crooks and Liars does NOT endorse any candidate in the Democratic Presidential Primary. Crooks and Liars DOES endorse the Democratic nominee for President.

Joe Biden met a troll on the campaign trail today. A Fox News Zombie.

TROLL: You, on the other hand, sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company that he had no experience with gas or nothing in order to get access to -- for the president. So you are selling access to the president just like he was. BIDEN: You're a damn liar, man. That's not true. and no one has ever said that. TROLL: I see it on the TV. BIDEN: You see it on the TV. No, I know you do. By the way, that's why -- I don't like it -- let him go.

Note the "just like he was." It's not denying that Trump is a criminal. It's the both-sides hidey hole that all Fox Newsicans run to when they're cornered.

You outed yourself with that TV crack, dude. Fox News Zombies always do.