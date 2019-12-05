Winter Donation Drive

Fox News Zombie Attacks Biden

Really, claiming you have evidence of wrongdoing because you "saw it on the tv"? We ALL know which network, and what they are doing to your brain, dude.
By Frances Langum
NOTE: Crooks and Liars does NOT endorse any candidate in the Democratic Presidential Primary. Crooks and Liars DOES endorse the Democratic nominee for President.

Joe Biden met a troll on the campaign trail today. A Fox News Zombie.

TROLL: You, on the other hand, sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company that he had no experience with gas or nothing in order to get access to -- for the president. So you are selling access to the president just like he was.

BIDEN: You're a damn liar, man. That's not true. and no one has ever said that.

TROLL: I see it on the TV.

BIDEN: You see it on the TV. No, I know you do. By the way, that's why -- I don't like it -- let him go.

Note the "just like he was." It's not denying that Trump is a criminal. It's the both-sides hidey hole that all Fox Newsicans run to when they're cornered.

You outed yourself with that TV crack, dude. Fox News Zombies always do.


