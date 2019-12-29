Politics
Franklin Graham Blames 'People In The Media' And 'Hatred For Trump' After Hanukkah Party Stabbing

Franklin Graham suggested to Fox News on Sunday that "hatred for Trump" and "a lot of people in the media" are responsible for a mass stabbing at a Hanukkah party in New York over the weekend.
Following the attack, Graham said that he was praying for the victims. He then complained about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of the attack.

"The governor was talking about this hate phenomenon... across the country," Graham said. "The problem is the human heart."

Graham pointed out that the Hanukkah party attack "was not done with a gun."

"You can take a stone and kill somebody," he explained. "The problem is the human heart."

The reverend insisted that more laws are not the answer.

"There's also political hatred," he continued. "The hatred that we see for Donald Trump is incredible. And the governor who is behind the microphone has been responsible for some of this hatred toward people from the other party."

"We've got to ask God for help," Graham opined. "I blame a lot of people in the media."


