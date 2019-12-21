GOPer Crows About Plans For Wisconsin Voter Suppression

Justin Clark, a close re-election adviser of Donald Trump's, told top Republicans in Wisconsin to have no fear. Everyone knows the GOP is big into voter suppression, and if they think 2016 was bad, they ain't seen nothing, yet.

Like a coach pumping up his team at half-time, Clark told a bunch of GOP operatives the game plan for 2020. No surprises there, though. It was about as predictable as that coach telling his players, "Okay, now the way we win is that we're gonna score more points than the other team, got it?" The team says, "Gee, coach, but we're not as good!" and the coach says, "Don't worry! We're gonna pay off the officials and they're only gonna be allowed to play with half their team. We'll just have peeps with guns in front of their benches to keep 'em from going on the field, okay?"

Team: "GO TEAM!"

According to the Associated Press:

“Traditionally it’s always been Republicans suppressing votes in places,” Clark said at the event. “Let’s start protecting our voters. We know where they are. ... Let’s start playing offense a little bit. That’s what you’re going to see in 2020. It’s going to be a much bigger program, a much more aggressive program, a much better-funded program.”

When asked about these comments, guess how Clark responded! Go ahead! You'll never guess! I'll give you a hint. It starts with a "P" and ends with an "rojection!" That's right, kids, he said (of course) that his words were being taken out of context (NO. WAY.) and that what he was really talking about DEMOCRATS who LIE about the Republicans using voter suppression tactics.

At the meeting with Wisconsin Republicans, he also made sure to let them know the Big Guy was totally in on and supportive of these efforts. I know! Shocking!

Trump supports the effort, he said in the audio recording. “We’ve all seen the tweets about voter fraud, blah, blah, blah,” Clark said. “Every time we’re in with him, he asks what are we doing about voter fraud? What are we doing about voter fraud?’ The point is he’s committed to this, he believes in it and he will do whatever it takes to make sure it’s successful.”

Clark said Trump's campaign plans to focus on rural areas around mid-size cities like Eau Claire and Green Bay, areas he says where Democrats "cheat." He did not explain what he meant by cheating and did not provide any examples.

It's all so very on brand for the Republicans, isn't it?