Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Happy New Year, C&L Community!

We wish you all the best in the New Year and hope all of us have something to celebrate a year from now!
By Karoli Kuns
Happy New Year, C&L Community!
Image from: Image by janrye from Pixabay

I started to write all of the trite phrases about the New Year. How it's hard to believe it's already 2020, or what a beast 2019 was and 2020 is shaping up to be, about how I hope the election comes out our way in spite of all the attempts to divide us and the efforts of the media to discourage us...

Yes, I started to write all of those things. But in the end, my 2020 message is simpler than that. Thank you, loyal readers for coming here and reading what we write, for sticking with us through injuries and illness, and for helping us welcome 2020 with hope and not dread.

Trump will tweet us out of the decade and into the new, but this time next year he will just be rage-tweeting the last of his whack followers while the rest of us try to pick up the shards of a country and move on from our 4-year national nightmare.

Today we're running some interesting syndicated articles so our staff can have the day off to enjoy football and fun with their families. We'll be back tomorrow covering all the things. Thank you again for your donations, your participation, and your support.

Happy New Year from John, Karoli, Fran, Susie, Heather, Aliza, Red, Scarce, Capper and all the gang!


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.