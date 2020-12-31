Misc
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Happy New Year To Our Loyal C&L Readers

2020 may be on its way out, but 2021 won't be a cakewalk either.
By Karoli Kuns
Happy New Year To Our Loyal C&L Readers
Image from: Mahesh Kumar via Pixabay

On behalf of all of the staff at Crooks and Liars, Happy Damn New Year! 2021 will definitely have its challenges but at least we'll have leadership who are up to the task instead of the current gang of incompetents.

Thank you all for being here, giving us your feedback, making comments, reading our articles and sharing them. We look forward to doing more in the New Year as we can transition from covering the insanity every day to actually going back to progress and policy. What a concept, eh?

I wish all of you peace, prosperity (!!!), and the best of health in 2021. May the vaccine reach you early and be 100% effective.

2020 Happy New Year GIF from 2020 GIFs

Love to you all!

P.S. We'll be running Crookie Awards and open threads on Friday so our staff can have the day off, too.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team