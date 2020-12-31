Happy New Year To Our Loyal C&L Readers

On behalf of all of the staff at Crooks and Liars, Happy Damn New Year! 2021 will definitely have its challenges but at least we'll have leadership who are up to the task instead of the current gang of incompetents.

Thank you all for being here, giving us your feedback, making comments, reading our articles and sharing them. We look forward to doing more in the New Year as we can transition from covering the insanity every day to actually going back to progress and policy. What a concept, eh?

I wish all of you peace, prosperity (!!!), and the best of health in 2021. May the vaccine reach you early and be 100% effective.

Love to you all!

P.S. We'll be running Crookie Awards and open threads on Friday so our staff can have the day off, too.