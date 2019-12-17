Winter Donation Drive

Ivanka Trump Takes Questions From Her Own Aide At Doha Forum

Like father, like daughter, apparently.
By Ed Scarce
It seems that Donald Trump is not the only Trump around who doesn't dare take questions from real journalists, even while abroad. A few days ago there was this bizarre spectacle of Ivanka Trump taking questions from her own spokesperson (and former Fox News personality, Morgan Ortagus) while in Qatar.

According to Buzzfeed, Trump only took softball questions from Ortagus, someone also working on her project. One Russian journalist present cackled, "Even Vladimir Putin doesn't get interviewed by Dmitry Peskov!" Peskov is the Press Secretary for Putin.

Source: Buzzfeed News

The announcement that Ivanka Trump would speak at the Doha Forum in Qatar prompted a wave of speculation from the foreign policy community about what the US president’s daughter might be doing in the Gulf state.

Was it a sign to Saudi prince MBS? Could Jared be traveling with her? What about her father’s impeachment back home?

But while her mere presence sent a political signal, what actually happened was far stranger.

In a room packed with high-level officials from around the world, Trump answered admiring questions about her pet project advocating for women’s economic development from a spokesperson for her own government, who is also working on the project.

“One of the things that I love about what you’re doing to help women around the world is that you have tied economic security, global stability and countries national security interest with how they treat women,” began Morgan Ortagus, a current State Department spokesperson and former Fox News contributor.
...
"Even Vladimir Putin doesn't get interviewed by Dmitry Peskov," said a Russian journalist who was present at the event.


