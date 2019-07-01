Piers Morgan Whines At ‘Annoying’ AOC For Attacking ‘Brilliant’ Ivanka

British TV personality Piers Morgan slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after the congresswoman asserted that Ivanka Trump is “not qualified” for her White House job.
On Sunday, Morgan responded to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez, and he alleged that the congresswoman was in the wrong.
“I’ve known @IvankaTrump for 13 years & seen her at work in many different scenarios,” he wrote. “She’s one of the smartest people I know, as well as one of the most loyal, diligent & decent. Your desire to belittle her says more about you than her.”
Morgan then defended his remarks about the two women by calling Ocasio-Cortez annoying.
Read the tweets below.