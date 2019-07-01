Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Piers Morgan Whines At ‘Annoying’ AOC For Attacking ‘Brilliant’ Ivanka

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rightly pointed out that Ivanka Trump is not qualified to butt into discussions with international leaders. Piers Morgan did not take it well.
By David
British TV personality Piers Morgan slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after the congresswoman asserted that Ivanka Trump is “not qualified” for her White House job.

On Sunday, Morgan responded to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez, and he alleged that the congresswoman was in the wrong.

“I’ve known @IvankaTrump for 13 years & seen her at work in many different scenarios,” he wrote. “She’s one of the smartest people I know, as well as one of the most loyal, diligent & decent. Your desire to belittle her says more about you than her.”

Morgan then defended his remarks about the two women by calling Ocasio-Cortez annoying.

Read the tweets below.


