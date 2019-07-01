Piers Morgan Whines At ‘Annoying’ AOC For Attacking ‘Brilliant’ Ivanka

British TV personality Piers Morgan slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after the congresswoman asserted that Ivanka Trump is “not qualified” for her White House job.

On Sunday, Morgan responded to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez, and he alleged that the congresswoman was in the wrong.

“I’ve known @IvankaTrump for 13 years & seen her at work in many different scenarios,” he wrote. “She’s one of the smartest people I know, as well as one of the most loyal, diligent & decent. Your desire to belittle her says more about you than her.”

Morgan then defended his remarks about the two women by calling Ocasio-Cortez annoying.

Oh Medhi, cool your jets. I was a barman myself once and grew up in a pub. I was responding to @AOC’s absurd attack on @IvankaTrump for not being qualified enough to be in the White House, when she herself was serving drinks 18 months ago. https://t.co/rTCRvjjdnQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2019

Yes, I also know that @IvankaTrump’s a brilliant, highly educated businesswoman who deserves more than all this petty bitching simply because people don’t like her father. https://t.co/UbT9re36DG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2019