Jake Tapper Hits Rand Paul For Laughable Claim That Trump Cares About Corruption

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul punted and refused to answer CNN's Jake Tapper when he pushed him on the ridiculous notion that anyone should believe Trump actually cares about "rooting out corruption" and instead went on a rant about "Russian conspiracy theories" and made an assertion that I'm sure will make Russia very happy -- that sending any aid to Ukraine somehow harms U.S. national security.

Jake Tapper Goes Off On Rand Paul And Lists Trump’s Corruption:

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tried to say that Trump is anti-corruption on Ukraine, so CNN’s Jake Tapper listed all of the criminally convicted Trump associates. Tapper said on CNN’s State Of The Union, “This is a president whose former attorney Michael Cohen, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former national security adviser Mike Flynn, former adviser Roger Stone, former deputy campaign chair Rick Gates, former associate George Papadopoulos, all of them have been convicted of federal crimes. In addition, last year, Trump University settled a $25 million fraud lawsuit. Last month, President Trump admitted to misusing his own charitable foundation’s money and was ordered to pay $2 million. Do you really think President Trump is concerned about rooting out corruption?” Sen. Paul responded by dismissing the federal convictions as part of a “Russia conspiracy theory,” ranting about Carter Page and ignoring the evidence and convictions of Donald Trump on corruption. Tapper asked Paul on numerous occasions about Trump’s corruption, and the Republican senator danced like his daddy trying to sell gold to a prepper during a 3 AM infomercial.

Here's more on Paul's ridiculous dance on Ukrainian military aid:

Paul, a skeptic of foreign entanglements, disagrees with the prevailing view of career non-partisan officials as explained before the House Intelligence Committee during the impeachment hearings that the freeze in aid to the nation earlier this year was detrimental to U.S. national security interests in the region. “I interpret the Constitution that we should not be sending foreign aid to other countries; we should take care of what we were empowered to do in the Constitution and one is not borrowing money from China to send it to Ukraine,” Paul told Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union.

↓ Story continues below ↓ “We shouldn’t do it in the first place,” Paul said, referring to foreign aid, “and I think the money we give to other countries damages our national security.” Paul reiterated the claim that President Trump was concerned about corruption in the nation even though he never mentioned the word in his July 25 phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart. “Foreign aid has always been contingent upon behavior, and the money we gave him to give to Ukraine…it said in the law he has to certify they are less prone to corruption,” Paul said.

That ignores the fact that the aid was certified. That lie that has been debunked by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, of which Rand Paul is a member.