CNN Allows Gaslighting Jim Jordan To Lauch Barrage Of False Allegations Against Biden

CNN's Jake Tapper did actually call out the gaslighting Trump booster Jim Jordan for his lies and his blatant hypocrisy when it comes to the children of those in power using their political connections to make money, but it was way too little and way too late, and the words "Ohio State" and "sexual abuse" never left Tapper's lips.

A competent reporter could have shredded Jordan, but instead all we saw was some very tepid push back to the barrage of lies Jordan was allowed to spew during this very lengthy interview on CNN's State of the Union this Sunday.

Here's more from AlterNet on the fact that Tapper did at least expose Jordan's hypocrisy when it comes to his concerns over Biden's son and lack of concern over the Trumps doing the same: