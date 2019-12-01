Joy Reid Slams Poll That Says Republicans Think Trump Is A Better President Than Lincoln

A new poll by YouGov for The Economist had MSNBC host Joy Reid and columnist Leonard Pitts shaking their heads in disbelief. The poll found that republicans chose Trump over Abraham Lincoln, as the better president. Lincoln is regarded by historians as the greatest American president, Trump a historical aberration.

Source: Mediaite

MSNBC host Joy Reid blasted Republicans over a poll showing a majority of the party’s voters think President Donald Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln, which Reid said indicates they are a “racial and religious cult of personality.”

On Saturday morning’s edition of AM Joy, Reid devoted a segment to a new poll showing a majority of Republicans saying that Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln was. Reid asked Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts what he made of the results.

“Is there a brick wall I can bang my head against a few times?” Pitts joked, then added “I think it speaks further to the delusionary aspect of the Republican party right now. This is not a party, this is a cult, and it has been a cult for a very long time.”