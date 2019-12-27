Make Sure You Check Out The Jon Swift Round Up Of 2019

(above, how to add a blog to your blogroll from TWELVE years ago)

You can find the Jon Swift Round-Up —The best posts of the year as chosen by the bloggers themselves— at our pal (and C&L contributor) Batocchio’s place. You might see some familiar names and find some new blogs to follow.

I’m savoring going through this list and adding new voices to my RSS reader of other small blogs to read.

Please leave a comment for Batocchio, this is a labor of love for him, but it is labor. This year we all lost his partner in this effort, Skippy the Bush Kangaroo, and of course long-ago Jon Swift without whom none of this would be possible.

Since Mike's Blog Round Up is on vacation this week, visiting the Jon Swift Round Up is a great way to end the blog year.

Excerpted with permission from Mock Paper Scissors