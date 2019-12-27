Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Make Sure You Check Out The Jon Swift Round Up Of 2019

An annual tradition carried on by our contributor Batocchio.
By Tengrain

(above, how to add a blog to your blogroll from TWELVE years ago)

You can find the Jon Swift Round-Up —The best posts of the year as chosen by the bloggers themselves— at our pal (and C&L contributor) Batocchio’s place. You might see some familiar names and find some new blogs to follow.

I’m savoring going through this list and adding new voices to my RSS reader of other small blogs to read.

Please leave a comment for Batocchio, this is a labor of love for him, but it is labor. This year we all lost his partner in this effort, Skippy the Bush Kangaroo, and of course long-ago Jon Swift without whom none of this would be possible.

Since Mike's Blog Round Up is on vacation this week, visiting the Jon Swift Round Up is a great way to end the blog year.

Excerpted with permission from Mock Paper Scissors


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.