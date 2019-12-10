Mulvaney: More Tax Cuts For Billionaires After 2020

Watch Mick Mulvaney sell supply-side economics and MORE tax cuts for billionaires...

...at a CEO event sponsored by The Wall Street Journal. Because of course.

MICK MULVANEY: I think the president would love to further refine his tax policy. He was always disappointed he couldn't get that corporate tax rate down just a little bit more, so we're gonna continue to push those types of things. Also, to make some of those cuts permanent. Now that we've proven that they can work, and that they do stimulate the economy, that the supply-side economics works...

OH PLEASE.

Mulvaney said that Trump’s tax cut for big corporations “did exactly what we said that it would do.”



But new data today from Trump’s Labor Dept show the tax law has not delivered the boost to business investment and productivity that Republicans promised.https://t.co/ireVNWOS0H — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) December 10, 2019

Once again we've proved that trickle down economics has never ever worked. Now GOP is already talking about gutting Social Security & Medicare because those tax cuts for billionaires are just too expensive. When do we get to the point where people remember & stop believing lies. https://t.co/o56BWhQ5Bk — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) December 10, 2019