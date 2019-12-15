Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

As the impeachment vote looms, at least one "Democrat" is considering a leap overboard to the GOP, the New York Times is still playing the false equivalency game, Mike Pompeo signals an impending exit from the White House, and Donald Trump is tweeting about "CommieCast NBC."

It's another Sunday, and time to see how the debate is framed on all the bobblehead shows.

Here's the lineup:

ABC's “This Week" — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

NBC's “Meet the Press" — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

CBS' “Face the Nation" — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer

CNN's “State of the Union" — Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Karen Bass, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday" — Schiff; former FBI Director James Comey; White House adviser Pam Bondi.

What's catching your eye?