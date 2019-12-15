There's At Least One Murderous Dictator Senate Republicans Won't Let Call The Shots

Apparently there are limits to even the Republican Senate's tolerance of Donald Trump's kowtowing to murderous dictators. Vladimir Putin, fine. Kim Jong-un. Fine. Recep Tayyip Erdogan? Too much.

On Thursday, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution affirming that it is the official policy of the United States to commemorate and recognize last century's Armenian Genocide. That's after having advanced legislation to impose sanctions on Turkey Wednesday. Both are a rebuke of Erdogan and of Trump, who "had directed several senators to block the bill in recent weeks" at the behest of Erdogan. They didn't.

Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez brought the unanimous consent resolution to the floor, saying "America's non-response to the Turkish horrors established patterns that would be repeated […] we know all too well the horrors that would be repeated later in the 20th century with the Holocaust and other genocides around the world." He continued "Here in the Senate today, we break those patterns. We join the House who voted to do so […] 405-11. Today the Senate shows the same resolve."

Even Sen. Ted Cruz, that ever-loving Trumper, worked on this proposal with Menendez, calling its passage "an achievement for truth, an achievement for speaking the truth to darkness, for speaking the truth to evil."

Too bad they can't show the same resolve in keeping Putin out of our elections.

