Trump Isn't Playing Chess, He's Playing Hungry-Hungry Hippos

A hearty holiday thank you to CNN analyst Josh Rogin, who gets it exactly right as the media tries to portray impeachment as a game the so-called president can win.

Brooke Bolduan asked Rogin to respond to this "NBC Think" article on the "chess game" of an impeachment trial (PLEASE.)

I don’t think Trump is playing chess or checkers, I think he’s playing Hungry Hungry Hippos. I get why the President wants a circus, right? A circus is a circus. It’s good for him, everyone gets confused, we end up talking about Hunter Biden. JOSH ROGIN: Listen,I get why the President wants a circus, right? A circus is a circus. It’s good for him, everyone gets confused, we end up talking about Hunter Biden. That’s not good for the Democrats. There’s no way that’s good for the Democrats. They should not want that. They’re calling for real witnesses, right? We will have a trial of the president where the five people who actually know what happened will never be heard from? Does that make any sense? The things that Pelosi is calling for are reasonable. Let's have the people who know what happened talk about what happened. Okay? Once we start going off to Hunter Biden, what’s next? The CrowdStrike guy? Diamond and Silk? You know, it'll be just a — crazy. Of course, that’s good for the President and bad for Democrats. I think McConnell thinks it’s bad for Republicans, too, but like we said before, I guess Trump will have his way as long as Republicans refuse to stand up to him.