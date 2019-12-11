Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour Guest: AOC's District Is The 'Least American'

Tucker Carlson invited fellow white supremacist and Manhattan Institute NYC Project Director Seth Barron to join him on his show with the specific aim of trashing AOC's district.
Why, Tucker wondered, was it that AOC's district was so dirty? "You think that the little piece of America you're responsible for, that you represent in the Congress, would be clean but hers isn't," he sneered.
As you can imagine, Barron had an answer. And when you hear it, you will not doubt that these two would be marching in a KKK parade if they didn't have some work to do hammering their white supremacism home to viewers.
Pig grease in the gutters. Living in "illegal spaces." Oh, how...gross, this poor excuse for a human being is. He's perfect for Tucker but not worthy of the rest of us.
The greasy pig is the guy gabbling on about "illegal aliens" in AOC's district. Here's some information from the last census about the demographics of her specific district. I'd also like to note that we find burger wrappers on the sidewalk in the white suburbs, too.
(h/t Media Matters)