Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Unhinged Trump Compares Impeachment... To Bad Oranges?

WTH? And then he did his thing where he projects his own condition on Adam Schiff, calling the Senator "a deranged human being who grew up with a complex."
By David

President Donald Trump on Tuesday railed against impeachment and said that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) is a “deranged human being.”

The U.S. president made the remarks while meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in London.

Trump argued that Democrats are making a “mistake” if they go through with impeaching him.

“I think the Democrats should be ashamed of themselves,” he stated. “If you look at impeachment, the word impeachment, here there was nothing wrong, nothing done wrong, it was a perfect conversation with a very nice gentleman, the president of Ukraine. The conversation was perfect.”

“And this is what you’re going to impeach the president of the United States on?” Trump complained. “The Democrats have gone crazy… they have to be careful because when the shoe’s on the other foot and someday hopefully in the very long distant future, you’ll have a Democrat [sic] president, you’ll have a Republican House and they’ll do the same thing because somebody picked an orange out of the refrigerator and you don’t like it.”

Moments later, Trump was asked why he would not permit current and former members of his administration to testify in the impeachment hearings.

“I would like them to testify but these are very unfair hearings,” the president insisted. “For the hearings, we don’t get a lawyer, we don’t get any witnesses. We want [Joe] Biden, we want the son, Hunter. Where’s Hunter? We want the son. We want Schiff. We want to interview these people.”

Trump suggested that his Senate trial will be “fair” because it will be controlled by Republicans.

“I don’t want them to testify when this is a total fix,” he continued. “You know what a fix is? It’s a fix.”

“I think Adam Schiff is a deranged human being,” Trump said. “I think he grew up with a complex for lots of reasons that are obvious. I think he’s a very sick man. And he lies.”


