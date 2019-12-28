What Disease Has Rudy Giuliani Got?

Rudy Giuliani says that the Southern District of New York is investigating him because of jealousy. Sadly, they are upset that they aren’t as good as he is.

Wait, wait, you have to hear him say it.

“It’s a terrible thing to say because it will get the Southern District all upset, but I know why they’re all upset. Because they’ve never done anything like me since me. They haven’t done in eight years like I did since I left being U.S. attorney. Nothing close.”

Oh my stinkin’ goodness. He caught severe unrelenting chronic reoccuring infectious trumpism.

He’s the best in the history of the Southern District or more likely, the universe. And everybody wants to be Rudy.

