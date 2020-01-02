2A Extremists Freak Out Over VA Governor's Gun Ban At Lobbying Event

Via VICE, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency In response to what he says was “credible intelligence” of threats of violence at an upcoming gun rights rally in Richmond. He will issue a temporary ban on individuals carrying guns on Capitol grounds. Of course, the black helicopter crowd is now declaring the usual paranoid conspiracy theories:
The governor said at a press conference Wednesday that authorities believe “armed militia groups plan to storm the Capitol” during the January 20 rally.
He also said that law enforcement had intercepted threats and “extremist rhetoric” similar to what was observed prior to the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in August 2017. “We will not allow that mayhem and violence to happen here,” he said.
[...] “No weapons will be allowed on Capitol grounds,” said Northam, a Democrat. “Everything from sticks and bats to chains and projectiles…. The list also includes firearms. It makes no sense to ban every other weapon but allow firearms when intelligence shows that armed militia groups plan to storm the Capitol.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney promises a hard line. “Violations of the law will not be tolerated,” he said.
The January 20 event, dubbed “Lobby Day,” was organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a pro-Second Amendment nonprofit, in response to new gun control legislation introduced by the Democrat state Legislature. Northam acknowledged that the organizers had been planning the rally for some time. “I believe them when they say this is a peaceful event -- that’s what democracy is,” said Northam. “Unfortunately, they have unleashed something much larger, something they may not be able to control.”
Where does reality stop and paranoia begin?
A website for the rally shows that at least 60 buses are scheduled to transport attendees into Richmond on Monday. And there's word that carpools are being organized. What’s more, armed militia groups are also planning to attend, and some have even described the event as a “boogaloo” — a term that the far right uses to describe a second civil war.
Ammosexuals are happiest when they're spreading crazy conspiracies, jumping at shadows and threatening violence.