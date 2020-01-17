Give a big C&L welcome to artist and cartoonist Steve Greenberg, who will be using his skills to show while the rest of us tell.

His whole bio is here, but here is a short excerpt by way of introduction:

Steve Greenberg is an editorial cartoonist and artist in Southern California, drawing regularly for the alternative-weekly Ventura County Reporter, the Jewish Journal of Los Angeles and other publications and websites. His Jewish cartoons are self-syndicated nationally while his overall work is distributed via PoliticalCartoons.com and CartoonStock in the U.K. He regularly contributes to the Cartoon Movement (originally called the VJ Movement) out of The Netherlands and was the first American cartoonist invited to join. He is also an award-winning informational graphics artist and illustrator, and draws a monthly comic strip, "Boomerish," which is self-syndicated nationally for the 50-plus crowd.

Open thread below...