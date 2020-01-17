Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Cartoons!

Welcome our newest contributor, cartoonist Steve Greenberg.
By Karoli Kuns

Give a big C&L welcome to artist and cartoonist Steve Greenberg, who will be using his skills to show while the rest of us tell.

His whole bio is here, but here is a short excerpt by way of introduction:

Steve Greenberg is an editorial cartoonist and artist in Southern California, drawing regularly for the alternative-weekly Ventura County Reporter, the Jewish Journal of Los Angeles and other publications and websites. His Jewish cartoons are self-syndicated nationally while his overall work is distributed via PoliticalCartoons.com and CartoonStock in the U.K. He regularly contributes to the Cartoon Movement (originally called the VJ Movement) out of The Netherlands and was the first American cartoonist invited to join. He is also an award-winning informational graphics artist and illustrator, and draws a monthly comic strip, "Boomerish," which is self-syndicated nationally for the 50-plus crowd.

Open thread below...

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

The Impeachment Parade

The Impeachment Parade

Even as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prepares to oppose the Articles of Impeachment, an array of new revelations makes its way into the news.
Jan 17, 2020
By Steve Greenberg
Fight Back Against Cheri Bustos-- And Win Some Art

Fight Back Against Cheri Bustos-- And Win Some Art

If you want More and Better Democrats, and a chance to win a pack of collectible playing cards with political illustrations by award winning Editorial Cartoonist Nancy Ohanian, this is your lucky day! Blue America is giving 5 packs away to a [...]
Jun 17, 2019
By Howie Klein

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.